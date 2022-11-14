Investing in OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, OptimizeRx Corporation’s stock clocked out at $22.01, up 8.10% from its previous closing price of $20.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551723 shares were traded. OPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.20 and its Current Ratio is at 16.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On July 15, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Odence-Ford Marion bought 1,000 shares for $15.75 per share. The transaction valued at 15,750 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

FEBBO WILLIAM J bought 10,700 shares of OPRX for $163,642 on Aug 22. The CEO now owns 461,772 shares after completing the transaction at $15.29 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, FEBBO WILLIAM J, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 5,400 shares for $16.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 87,364 and bolstered with 451,072 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPRX has reached a high of $87.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPRX traded 241.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 295.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.87M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OPRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 996.8k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 7.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $14.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.12M to a low estimate of $14M. As of the current estimate, OptimizeRx Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.06M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.22M, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.29M, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.68M and the low estimate is $74.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.