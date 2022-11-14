Investing in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) closed at $42.05 up 11.45% from its previous closing price of $37.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1276352 shares were traded. RETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 when Soni Manmeet Singh bought 16,000 shares for $26.22 per share. The transaction valued at 419,565 led to the insider holds 19,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 446.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 350.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RETA has reached a high of $106.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RETA has traded an average of 966.29K shares per day and 933.07k over the past ten days. A total of 36.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RETA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 6.63M, compared to 4.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.62% and a Short% of Float of 26.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.05 and a low estimate of -$2.63, while EPS last year was -$1.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.17, with high estimates of -$1.83 and low estimates of -$2.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.18 and -$8.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.4. EPS for the following year is -$8.3, with 8 analysts recommending between -$6.6 and -$10.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.49M, down -67.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.81M and the low estimate is $6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 576.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.