Invitae Corporation (NVTA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) was $3.61 for the day, up 16.08% from the previous closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21211903 shares were traded. NVTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on July 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when WERNER ROBERT F. sold 1,350 shares for $3.45 per share. The transaction valued at 4,658 led to the insider holds 251,307 shares of the business.

Brida Thomas sold 7,048 shares of NVTA for $32,071 on Aug 16. The insider now owns 386,267 shares after completing the transaction at $4.55 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Nussbaum Robert L, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,048 shares for $4.55 each. As a result, the insider received 32,071 and left with 396,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTA has reached a high of $22.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6596, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7546.

Shares Statistics:

NVTA traded an average of 15.19M shares per day over the past three months and 14.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 237.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.48M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 42.99M with a Short Ratio of 46.47M, compared to 38.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.27% and a Short% of Float of 20.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.11 and -$2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$2.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.42M to a low estimate of $126.2M. As of the current estimate, Invitae Corporation’s year-ago sales were $126.55M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $125.44M, a decrease of -0.50% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.05M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $520.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $517.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $460.45M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $522.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $581.2M and the low estimate is $477.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.