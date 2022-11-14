Is ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $560.79 in the prior trading day, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) closed at $576.44, up 2.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+15.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1980564 shares were traded. ASML stock price reached its highest trading level at $578.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $558.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASML by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ASML’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has reached a high of $881.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $363.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 458.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 544.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 399.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 399.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ASML as of Oct 13, 2022 were 918.24k with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 643.28k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ASML’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.75, compared to 6.63 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82. The current Payout Ratio is 49.10% for ASML, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 28, 2012 when the company split stock in a 77:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.11 and a low estimate of $4.39, while EPS last year was $5.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.2, with high estimates of $5.59 and low estimates of $4.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.79 and $13.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.21. EPS for the following year is $19.84, with 5 analysts recommending between $22.35 and $17.9.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $6.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.95B to a low estimate of $6.24B. As of the current estimate, ASML Holding N.V.’s year-ago sales were $5.7B, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.03B, an increase of 77.40% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.4B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.31B and the low estimate is $25.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.