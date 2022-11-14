Is Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $20.11 in the prior trading day, Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) closed at $21.69, up 7.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676505 shares were traded. CYRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.40 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 05, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $78 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when BERMAN RICHARD J sold 2,708 shares for $43.05 per share. The transaction valued at 116,588 led to the insider holds 107,203 shares of the business.

Hariri Robert J sold 2,000 shares of CYRX for $86,581 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 7,911 shares after completing the transaction at $43.29 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Sawicki Mark W, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,410 shares for $31.05 each. As a result, the insider received 43,780 and left with 51,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYRX has reached a high of $79.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 551.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 2.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.01% and a Short% of Float of 7.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.56 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $70.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.72M to a low estimate of $67.44M. As of the current estimate, Cryoport Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.69M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.22M, an increase of 31.50% over than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.73M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $263.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.61M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $368.33M and the low estimate is $303.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.