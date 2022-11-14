Is Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $30.79 in the prior trading day, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) closed at $30.49, down -0.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12173274 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RUN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $46.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 75,000 shares for $24.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,868,138 led to the insider holds 1,449,459 shares of the business.

Abajian Danny sold 172 shares of RUN for $4,689 on Oct 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 148,336 shares after completing the transaction at $27.26 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Dickson Paul S., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 155 shares for $27.13 each. As a result, the insider received 4,205 and left with 162,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 105.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $59.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.85M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 212.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.61M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.75M with a Short Ratio of 31.67M, compared to 26.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.03% and a Short% of Float of 16.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and -$1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.9 and -$1.46.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $565.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $669.6M to a low estimate of $466M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $438.76M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.32M, an increase of 28.50% less than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $652.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.