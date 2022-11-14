Is this a Prime Time To acquire Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) stock

The price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) closed at $2.51 in the last session, up 13.06% from day before closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922300 shares were traded. ADAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 28, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.

On April 22, 2020, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on April 22, 2020, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Rawcliffe Adrian sold 2,536 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,993 led to the insider holds 3,316 shares of the business.

Lunger John sold 2,983 shares of ADAP for $5,290 on Aug 01. The Chief Patient Supply Officer now owns 4,829 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Piccina Cintia, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 21,040 shares for $1.77 each. As a result, the insider received 37,314 and left with 34,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADAP has reached a high of $5.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4549, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8724.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADAP traded on average about 447.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 619.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 163.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.55M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $1.2M, an estimated increase of 235.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.06M, an increase of 186.50% less than the figure of $235.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.15M, up 174.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.7M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.