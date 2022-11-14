Is this a Prime Time To acquire Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) stock

After finishing at $43.96 in the prior trading day, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) closed at $46.33, up 5.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4797818 shares were traded. EXAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $35 from $60 previously.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.

On June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on June 03, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when Cunningham Everett sold 16,872 shares for $31.37 per share. The transaction valued at 529,275 led to the insider holds 18,654 shares of the business.

Baranick Brian sold 984 shares of EXAS for $46,366 on Aug 05. The Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology now owns 4,596 shares after completing the transaction at $47.12 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Zanotti Katherine S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,608 shares for $45.14 each. As a result, the insider received 208,005 and left with 60,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $94.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 177.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.12M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.62M with a Short Ratio of 10.18M, compared to 11.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.91 and a low estimate of -$1.23, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.97 and low estimates of -$1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.71 and -$4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.2. EPS for the following year is -$3.34, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.32 and -$4.41.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $502.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $524M to a low estimate of $496.1M. As of the current estimate, Exact Sciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $456.38M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $504.48M, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $545M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.64M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.