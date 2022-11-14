Is this a Prime Time To acquire Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) stock

After finishing at $0.10 in the prior trading day, Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) closed at $0.11, up 14.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0144 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1073822 shares were traded. STAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1188 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAB has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1524, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3388.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.59M. Insiders hold about 16.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for STAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 759.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.