Is this a Prime Time To acquire Yellow Corporation (YELL) stock

After finishing at $3.54 in the prior trading day, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) closed at $3.91, up 10.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1112931 shares were traded. YELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YELL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 26, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Olivier Daniel L. bought 10,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 29,440 led to the insider holds 332,186 shares of the business.

Jones Shaunna D. bought 600 shares of YELL for $4,280 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 19,345 shares after completing the transaction at $7.13 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Faught James R., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 28,615 shares for $7.42 each. As a result, the insider received 212,323 and left with 100,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELL has reached a high of $15.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7314, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6101.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 944.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.20M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for YELL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.55% and a Short% of Float of 8.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, Yellow Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, a decrease of -2.10% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.64B and the low estimate is $5.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.