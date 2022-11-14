It’s a good day to be an Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Biohaven Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $16.27, up 3.24% from its previous closing price of $15.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082104 shares were traded. BHVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $27 from $158 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $149.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Coric Vlad bought 25,800 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 411,995 led to the insider holds 1,543,394 shares of the business.

Coric Vlad bought 100,000 shares of BHVN for $1,482,420 on Oct 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 109,565 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Coric Vlad, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 41,930 shares for $14.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 623,352 and bolstered with 1,517,594 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHVN has reached a high of $17.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHVN traded 2.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 871.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 14.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.84% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.56, with high estimates of -$1.56 and low estimates of -$1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.55 and -$11.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.55. EPS for the following year is -$5.7, with 1 analysts recommending between -$5.7 and -$5.7.