It’s a good day to be an BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.07, up 1.50% from its previous closing price of $24.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665024 shares were traded. BLFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLFS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $61.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Aebersold Sarah sold 272 shares for $21.76 per share. The transaction valued at 5,919 led to the insider holds 32,129 shares of the business.

Schulz Marcus sold 400 shares of BLFS for $8,704 on Oct 28. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 35,540 shares after completing the transaction at $21.76 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, Schulz Marcus, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 236 shares for $21.80 each. As a result, the insider received 5,145 and left with 35,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLFS has reached a high of $53.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLFS traded 351.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 650.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.42M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BLFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $42.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.5M to a low estimate of $40.1M. As of the current estimate, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.8M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.52M, an increase of 19.30% less than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.16M, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210M and the low estimate is $193M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.