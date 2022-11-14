It’s a good day to be an Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.20, down -6.98% from its previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1522585 shares were traded. EOSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EOSE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $13.

On November 22, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on November 22, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Shribman Daniel sold 50,000 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 58,505 led to the insider holds 33,960 shares of the business.

Shribman Daniel sold 281,750 shares of EOSE for $341,087 on Nov 09. The Former Director now owns 83,960 shares after completing the transaction at $1.21 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Shribman Daniel, who serves as the Former Director of the company, sold 662,000 shares for $1.31 each. As a result, the insider received 866,227 and left with 365,710 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOSE has reached a high of $11.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7108, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3293.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EOSE traded 2.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.51M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EOSE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 6.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.89 and -$3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.13. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1 and -$1.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6M, up 1,010.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $247M and the low estimate is $153.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 282.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.