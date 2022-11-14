It’s a good day to be an GitLab Inc. (GTLB) shareholder

In the latest session, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed at $45.96 up 6.91% from its previous closing price of $42.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1798558 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GitLab Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $104.

On September 01, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $63.

On July 07, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. bought 182,312 shares for $34.60 per share. The transaction valued at 6,307,812 led to the insider holds 1,294,527 shares of the business.

GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. bought 39,423 shares of GTLB for $1,428,187 on Nov 08. The Member of 10% Group now owns 1,112,215 shares after completing the transaction at $36.23 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, bought 201,897 shares for $35.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,098,803 and bolstered with 1,072,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $134.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GTLB has traded an average of 1.80M shares per day and 2.02M over the past ten days. A total of 147.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.66M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.65M, compared to 6.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 10.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $106.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $109.48M to a low estimate of $105.04M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.24M, an estimated increase of 79.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.28M, an increase of 53.30% less than the figure of $79.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.47M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $413.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.65M, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $623.59M and the low estimate is $562.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.