It’s a good day to be an Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.08, up 8.90% from its previous closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40823781 shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $2 from $7 previously.

On July 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.

On July 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Truist initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Wu Eric Chung-Wei sold 100,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 170,840 led to the insider holds 32,818,658 shares of the business.

Morillo Daniel sold 24,831 shares of OPEN for $57,392 on Oct 19. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 1,823,715 shares after completing the transaction at $2.31 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 170,320 shares for $2.60 each. As a result, the insider received 442,968 and left with 32,918,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $24.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0404, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9827.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPEN traded 20.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 36.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 629.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.42M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 79.82M with a Short Ratio of 74.89M, compared to 65.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.69% and a Short% of Float of 14.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 82.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.29B and the low estimate is $8.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.