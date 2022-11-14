It’s an appealing income play to consider 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)

The price of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) closed at $12.51 in the last session, up 28.57% from day before closing price of $9.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557861 shares were traded. FDMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FDMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 22, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On January 04, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 04, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 157.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $25.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FDMT traded on average about 322.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 326.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.66M. Insiders hold about 11.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 1.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.10% and a Short% of Float of 11.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.42. EPS for the following year is -$3.59, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.94 and -$4.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.04M, down -72.20% from the average estimate.