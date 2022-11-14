It’s an appealing income play to consider Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

The price of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) closed at $5.83 in the last session, down -5.20% from day before closing price of $6.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4313179 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HIMS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $8.50.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Boughton Soleil sold 5,545 shares for $4.44 per share. The transaction valued at 24,620 led to the insider holds 330,271 shares of the business.

Boughton Soleil sold 4,785 shares of HIMS for $21,198 on Oct 17. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 335,816 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, Boughton Soleil, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 22,003 shares for $5.04 each. As a result, the insider received 110,895 and left with 340,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $8.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HIMS traded on average about 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 203.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.81M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.93M with a Short Ratio of 13.18M, compared to 13.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.73% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $472.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $479.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.88M, up 76.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $635.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.63M and the low estimate is $572.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.