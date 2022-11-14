It’s an appealing income play to consider Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

The price of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) closed at $9.77 in the last session, down -2.10% from day before closing price of $9.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21773762 shares were traded. MARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MARA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 24, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $7.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 5,000 shares for $13.72 per share. The transaction valued at 68,600 led to the insider holds 105,000 shares of the business.

DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 15,424 shares of MARA for $148,533 on May 12. The Director now owns 99,999 shares after completing the transaction at $9.63 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, OKAMOTO MERRICK D, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 83,333 shares for $37.02 each. As a result, the insider received 3,084,988 and left with 5,486,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MARA has reached a high of $76.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MARA traded on average about 16.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MARA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.68M with a Short Ratio of 32.45M, compared to 29.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.12% and a Short% of Float of 27.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.76 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $28.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.4M to a low estimate of $11.2M. As of the current estimate, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.71M, an estimated decrease of -45.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.32M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of -$45.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $574.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $229.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.46M, up 52.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $798.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $404.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 248.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.