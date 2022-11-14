It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With DoorDash Inc. (DASH) stock

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) closed the day trading at $62.99 up 5.94% from the previous closing price of $59.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7669113 shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DASH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Payne Christopher D sold 47,093 shares for $53.43 per share. The transaction valued at 2,516,337 led to the insider holds 370,890 shares of the business.

Brown Shona L sold 1,250 shares of DASH for $68,750 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 84,778 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Brown Shona L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $53.27 each. As a result, the insider received 66,588 and left with 86,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $257.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DASH traded about 5.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DASH traded about 9.97M shares per day. A total of 384.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.92M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.62M with a Short Ratio of 24.58M, compared to 18.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.85 and -$2.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $7.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.