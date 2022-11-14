It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) stock

The closing price of Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) was $5.59 for the day, down -16.57% from the previous closing price of $6.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1334906 shares were traded. RLYB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RLYB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on February 22, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On August 23, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On August 23, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on August 23, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when PARMAR KUSH sold 150,000 shares for $12.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,875,000 led to the insider holds 1,251,755 shares of the business.

5AM Opportunities I, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of RLYB for $1,875,000 on Jun 03. The 10% Owner now owns 1,251,755 shares after completing the transaction at $12.50 per share. On May 23, another insider, PARMAR KUSH, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,300,000 and left with 1,302,084 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLYB has reached a high of $20.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.22.

Shares Statistics:

RLYB traded an average of 59.20K shares per day over the past three months and 190.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.61M. Insiders hold about 5.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RLYB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 769.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 638.31k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$2.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.38 and -$2.72.