MACK (Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.28, down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $12.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 755949 shares were traded. MACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MACK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.80 and its Current Ratio is at 31.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2016, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 23, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Levy Noah G. bought 3,095 shares for $5.89 per share. The transaction valued at 18,227 led to the insider holds 754,108 shares of the business.

Levy Noah G. bought 2,816 shares of MACK for $16,516 on Jul 12. The Director now owns 751,013 shares after completing the transaction at $5.86 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Levy Noah G., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 700 shares for $5.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,182 and bolstered with 748,197 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MACK has reached a high of $13.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MACK traded 591.14K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.26M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MACK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 256.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 253.69k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.