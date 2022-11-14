MongoDB Inc. (MDB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) closed the day trading at $175.94 up 9.28% from the previous closing price of $161.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2788009 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MDB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $300.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 30, 2022, with a $300 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 14,095 shares for $190.25 per share. The transaction valued at 2,681,544 led to the insider holds 1,322,954 shares of the business.

Porter Mark sold 909 shares of MDB for $180,746 on Oct 03. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 28,212 shares after completing the transaction at $198.84 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Pech Cedric, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 288 shares for $198.84 each. As a result, the insider received 57,266 and left with 34,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $590.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 301.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MDB traded about 1.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MDB traded about 2.22M shares per day. A total of 68.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 4.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.67 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.78M, up 38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.