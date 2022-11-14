NEO (NeoGenomics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) closed at $11.25 in the last session, up 11.61% from day before closing price of $10.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1586010 shares were traded. NEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on June 03, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Bonello William sold 3,209 shares for $18.29 per share. The transaction valued at 58,693 led to the insider holds 98,516 shares of the business.

McKenzie Kathryn B sold 1,846 shares of NEO for $64,610 on Dec 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 11,689 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Mallon Mark, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 17,000 shares for $30.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 520,710 and bolstered with 72,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEO has reached a high of $43.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEO traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NEO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $495.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $482.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $490.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484.33M, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $534.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $557.3M and the low estimate is $515.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.