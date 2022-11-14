PRCH (Porch Group Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) closed at $1.02 in the last session, up 2.49% from day before closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0248 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4633026 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9803.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.25 to $3.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Neagle Matthew bought 100,000 shares for $2.20 per share. The transaction valued at 219,760 led to the insider holds 763,825 shares of the business.

Kell Sean Davis bought 16,100 shares of PRCH for $50,457 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 55,840 shares after completing the transaction at $3.13 per share. On May 16, another insider, Kell Sean Davis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,820 shares for $4.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,988 and bolstered with 10,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0756.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRCH traded on average about 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 100.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.60M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.93M with a Short Ratio of 12.03M, compared to 14.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.96% and a Short% of Float of 16.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $287.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.43M, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $362.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.93M and the low estimate is $343.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.