Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) was $0.85 for the day, down -32.06% from the previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4007 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1063546 shares were traded. SNCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8191.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNCE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCE has reached a high of $14.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5293, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4601.

Shares Statistics:

SNCE traded an average of 279.85K shares per day over the past three months and 364.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.58M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 1.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$3.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.64M to a low estimate of $19.29M. As of the current estimate, Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.09M, an estimated increase of 51.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.84M, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $51.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.6M, up 35.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.77M and the low estimate is $102M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.