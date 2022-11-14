Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) was $3.43 for the day, up 6.52% from the previous closing price of $3.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610503 shares were traded. LITM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LITM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LITM has reached a high of $18.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4788, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0026.

Shares Statistics:

LITM traded an average of 2.02M shares per day over the past three months and 471.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.03M. Insiders hold about 48.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LITM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 249.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 14.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.