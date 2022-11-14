TENX (Tenax Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) closed at $0.09 up 4.84% from its previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4474032 shares were traded. TENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0956 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0850.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, MLV & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On November 18, 2014, WallachBeth started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.WallachBeth initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2014, with a $12 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENX has reached a high of $1.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1656, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4396.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TENX has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 6.21M over the past ten days. A total of 26.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.08M. Insiders hold about 18.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TENX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 208.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 59.06k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$0.52.