The name Angi Inc. (ANGI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) closed at $2.42 up 5.68% from its previous closing price of $2.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1344518 shares were traded. ANGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Angi Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 06, 2021, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $14.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on August 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 5,000 shares for $5.19 per share. The transaction valued at 25,950 led to the insider holds 194,941 shares of the business.

Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 5,000 shares of ANGI for $25,000 on Jul 18. The Director now owns 199,941 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Hicks Bowman Angela R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,000 and left with 204,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has reached a high of $11.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7976.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANGI has traded an average of 1.63M shares per day and 1.84M over the past ten days. A total of 503.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.14M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.23M with a Short Ratio of 9.57M, compared to 7.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 17.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $502.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $512M to a low estimate of $494.1M. As of the current estimate, Angi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $461.56M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $453.92M, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $464.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $437.81M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.