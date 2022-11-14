The name Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Health Catalyst Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.82, up 7.44% from its previous closing price of $9.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2248457 shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HCAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On October 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Llewelyn Linda sold 648 shares for $9.53 per share. The transaction valued at 6,175 led to the insider holds 55,217 shares of the business.

Llewelyn Linda sold 648 shares of HCAT for $7,122 on Sep 15. The Chief People Officer now owns 55,865 shares after completing the transaction at $10.99 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Burton Daniel D., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 90,750 shares for $10.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 996,970 and bolstered with 703,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $51.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HCAT traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.11M. Shares short for HCAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.93M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $303M and the low estimate is $281.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.