The name Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) closed at $0.16 down -14.15% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0262 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1306619 shares were traded. HCTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1390.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCTI has reached a high of $2.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3601, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7927.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HCTI has traded an average of 303.08K shares per day and 428.43k over the past ten days. A total of 36.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.92M. Insiders hold about 67.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 95.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 25.76k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.9M and the low estimate is $55.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.