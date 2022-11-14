The RealReal Inc. (REAL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) was $1.64 for the day, up 13.10% from the previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4550958 shares were traded. REAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $3.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Sahi Levesque Rati sold 1,636 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 2,160 led to the insider holds 665,343 shares of the business.

Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,146 shares of REAL for $32,819 on Aug 23. The President now owns 667,843 shares after completing the transaction at $2.32 per share. On Aug 20, another insider, Sahi Levesque Rati, who serves as the President of the company, sold 11,655 shares for $2.47 each. As a result, the insider received 28,738 and left with 681,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $16.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6382, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1595.

Shares Statistics:

REAL traded an average of 4.28M shares per day over the past three months and 4.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.75M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.16M with a Short Ratio of 13.70M, compared to 11.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.82% and a Short% of Float of 14.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.22, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $634.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $607.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $625.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $467.69M, up 33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811.66M and the low estimate is $713M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.