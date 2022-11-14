There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) can be one of them

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) closed the day trading at $5.51 up 20.83% from the previous closing price of $4.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16008757 shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSNY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 91.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $16.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSNY traded about 2.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSNY traded about 2.99M shares per day. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.92M. Insiders hold about 76.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.62M, compared to 7.74M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.