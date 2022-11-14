There are many powerful catalysts in the market: SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) can be one of them

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) closed the day trading at $6.65 up 1.99% from the previous closing price of $6.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1041048 shares were traded. SILV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SILV, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SilverCrest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 665.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SILV traded about 982.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SILV traded about 1.34M shares per day. A total of 146.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.29M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.48% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.54M, compared to 5.02M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $238.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.56M and the low estimate is $196.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,136.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.