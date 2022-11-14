There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) can be one of them

The closing price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) was $4.56 for the day, down -1.30% from the previous closing price of $4.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023315 shares were traded. YMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YMAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 31, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Kruse Bo sold 4,000 shares for $7.85 per share. The transaction valued at 31,400 led to the insider holds 181,077 shares of the business.

Gad Thomas sold 64,276 shares of YMAB for $447,117 on Feb 09. The insider now owns 565,032 shares after completing the transaction at $6.96 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Gad Thomas, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 125,863 shares for $7.01 each. As a result, the insider received 882,891 and left with 629,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMAB has reached a high of $22.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.1086, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.5100.

Shares Statistics:

YMAB traded an average of 545.95K shares per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.06M. Insiders hold about 12.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for YMAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 3.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.49% and a Short% of Float of 10.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$2.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $27M to a low estimate of $10.38M. As of the current estimate, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.96M, an estimated increase of 54.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.03M, an increase of 181.60% over than the figure of $54.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.9M, up 73.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.3M and the low estimate is $63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.