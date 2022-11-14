After finishing at $4.05 in the prior trading day, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) closed at $4.75, up 17.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3359286 shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EGHT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when SALZMAN ERIC sold 25,000 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 102,279 led to the insider holds 130,094 shares of the business.

SALZMAN ERIC sold 75,000 shares of EGHT for $316,416 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 155,094 shares after completing the transaction at $4.22 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Middleton Hunter, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 3,207 shares for $3.26 each. As a result, the insider received 10,441 and left with 290,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $23.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8444, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5084.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.08M. Shares short for EGHT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.22M with a Short Ratio of 16.25M, compared to 13.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.85% and a Short% of Float of 25.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $760M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $756.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.13M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $822.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $856.89M and the low estimate is $799.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.