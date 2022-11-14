There is a good chance MoneyLion Inc. (ML) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) closed at $0.87 in the last session, up 1.40% from day before closing price of $0.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0120 from its previous closing price. On the day, 823022 shares were traded. ML stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ML’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 22, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On November 08, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on November 08, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Correia Richard sold 135,828 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 196,747 led to the insider holds 3,378,651 shares of the business.

Choubey Diwakar bought 32,942 shares of ML for $49,008 on May 20. The CEO, President and Director now owns 18,772,285 shares after completing the transaction at $1.49 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Chrystal John C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 206,000 and bolstered with 297,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ML has reached a high of $6.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7226.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ML traded on average about 939.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 711.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 236.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.03M. Insiders hold about 12.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ML as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 5.07M, compared to 6.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $92.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.43M to a low estimate of $90.6M. As of the current estimate, MoneyLion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.6M, an estimated increase of 126.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.6M, an increase of 79.30% less than the figure of $126.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $352.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $339.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $346.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $171.11M, up 102.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $563.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $631.06M and the low estimate is $525.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.