There is a good chance NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) closed at $0.09 in the last session, up 10.63% from day before closing price of $0.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0085 from its previous closing price. On the day, 764077 shares were traded. NBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0910 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0841.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NBY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on September 18, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.10.

On July 06, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $4.

Laidlaw reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 15, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Hall Justin bought 10,000 shares for $0.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500 led to the insider holds 83,172 shares of the business.

Kunin Jeffrey sold 291,368 shares of NBY for $46,094 on Sep 14. The President, DERMAdoctor, LLC now owns 208,632 shares after completing the transaction at $0.16 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Kunin Audrey, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 291,368 shares for $0.16 each. As a result, the insider received 46,094 and left with 208,632 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBY has reached a high of $0.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1214, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2253.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NBY traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 866.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 881.89k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9M to a low estimate of $3.6M. As of the current estimate, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.43M, an estimated increase of 54.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.45M, an increase of 106.40% over than the figure of $54.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.42M, up 76.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25M and the low estimate is $23.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.