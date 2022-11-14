There is a good chance Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.19 in the prior trading day, Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) closed at $0.21, up 9.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0182 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751245 shares were traded. SMTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1950.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 16, 2018, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on January 16, 2018, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMTS has reached a high of $1.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8297.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 488.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 525.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 163.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.88M. Insiders hold about 0.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.36% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $46.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.1M to a low estimate of $46.1M. As of the current estimate, Sierra Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.7M, an estimated decrease of -24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.9M, a decrease of -21.40% over than the figure of -$24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $234.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.01M, down -19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $253.25M and the low estimate is $253.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.