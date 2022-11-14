There Is Still Room For Rumble Inc. (RUM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) was $12.91 for the day, up 8.85% from the previous closing price of $11.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2160746 shares were traded. RUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.15.

Our analysis of RUM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 246.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 161.37.

Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has reached a high of $18.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.30.

RUM traded an average of 3.27M shares per day over the past three months and 3.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 280.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.19M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.88M and the low estimate is $99.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 352.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.