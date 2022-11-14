There Is Still Room For Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) closed the day trading at $3.20 up 20.30% from the previous closing price of $2.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514954 shares were traded. VWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6380.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VWE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $3.

Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Roney Patrick A bought 25,000 shares for $8.29 per share. The transaction valued at 207,250 led to the insider holds 160,400 shares of the business.

MORAMARCO JON bought 11,500 shares of VWE for $96,830 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 11,500 shares after completing the transaction at $8.42 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Roney Patrick A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,400 shares for $8.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 86,216 and bolstered with 135,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VWE has reached a high of $12.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2013, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0317.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VWE traded about 399.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VWE traded about 361.6k shares per day. A total of 60.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.20M. Insiders hold about 46.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VWE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 11.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $67.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.26M to a low estimate of $64.9M. As of the current estimate, Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.6M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $309.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $299.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $305.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.77M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $354.7M and the low estimate is $318.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.