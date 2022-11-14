There Is Still Room For XL Fleet Corp. (XL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) was $1.14 for the day, up 30.91% from the previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2692 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2722411 shares were traded. XL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9099.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.90 and its Current Ratio is at 29.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 29, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on January 29, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Miller John P. bought 20,000 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 22,200 led to the insider holds 261,935 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XL has reached a high of $6.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9131, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3921.

Shares Statistics:

XL traded an average of 916.17K shares per day over the past three months and 814.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.99M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.20% stake in the company. Shares short for XL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 3.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.6M, up 48.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.4M and the low estimate is $40.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.