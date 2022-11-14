There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Carvana Co. (CVNA).

As of close of business last night, Carvana Co.’s stock clocked out at $11.88, up 18.92% from its previous closing price of $9.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34198667 shares were traded. CVNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 27.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 24.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $15.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on September 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $98 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when MAROONE MICHAEL E bought 100,000 shares for $8.61 per share. The transaction valued at 861,000 led to the insider holds 154,392 shares of the business.

PLATT IRA J. bought 50,000 shares of CVNA for $370,000 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 64,999 shares after completing the transaction at $7.40 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, GILL DANIEL J., who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, bought 94,000 shares for $21.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,046,380 and bolstered with 131,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has reached a high of $304.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVNA traded 12.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 32.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.90M. Shares short for CVNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 34.57M with a Short Ratio of 37.56M, compared to 28.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32.68% and a Short% of Float of 55.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$3.13, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.84, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.49 and -$10.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.78. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 21 analysts recommending between -$3.39 and -$9.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $3.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $3.38B. As of the current estimate, Carvana Co.’s year-ago sales were $3.27B, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.86B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.39B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.81B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.94B and the low estimate is $14.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.