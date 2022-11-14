There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

The closing price of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) was $0.31 for the day, up 2.21% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0068 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1277241 shares were traded. AREB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3005.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AREB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AREB has reached a high of $7.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3737, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9585.

Shares Statistics:

AREB traded an average of 1.94M shares per day over the past three months and 1.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.66M. Insiders hold about 11.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AREB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 71.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 316.96k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.2M and the low estimate is $23.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.