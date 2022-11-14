There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Cloudflare Inc. (NET)

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed the day trading at $53.71 up 13.62% from the previous closing price of $47.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8892055 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NET, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 20,000 shares for $40.78 per share. The transaction valued at 815,571 led to the insider holds 86,433 shares of the business.

Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares of NET for $2,948,307 on Oct 07. The CEO & Chair of the Board now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $56.28 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Prince Matthew, who serves as the CEO & Chair of the Board of the company, sold 52,384 shares for $61.19 each. As a result, the insider received 3,205,558 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $221.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NET traded about 4.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NET traded about 8.42M shares per day. A total of 326.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.36M with a Short Ratio of 12.38M, compared to 12.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $250.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.7M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.35M, an estimated increase of 45.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.66M, an increase of 41.40% less than the figure of $45.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $979.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $968.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $971.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.43M, up 48.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.