There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) closed the day trading at $9.47 down -0.21% from the previous closing price of $9.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865414 shares were traded. VVNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VVNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2021, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $11.

Imperial Capital Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVNT has reached a high of $13.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VVNT traded about 417.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VVNT traded about 605.93k shares per day. A total of 212.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.77M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VVNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 3.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $402.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $409.28M to a low estimate of $393.62M. As of the current estimate, Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s year-ago sales were $371.87M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $407.07M, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $411.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.