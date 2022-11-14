This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

In the latest session, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) closed at $55.71 up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $55.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 945051 shares were traded. DQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Daiwa Securities Downgraded its Buy to Outperform on August 31, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $76.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Daqo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DQ has reached a high of $77.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DQ has traded an average of 1.38M shares per day and 1.33M over the past ten days. A total of 75.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.16M. Insiders hold about 76.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3.02M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.02 and a low estimate of $7.02, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.75, with high estimates of $6.75 and low estimates of $6.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $32.98 and $23.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $27.34. EPS for the following year is $22.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $37.58 and $12.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $395.55M, an estimated increase of 190.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, a decrease of -13.00% less than the figure of $190.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 173.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.27B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.