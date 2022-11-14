This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

In the latest session, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) closed at $63.54 up 3.76% from its previous closing price of $61.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2189116 shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Five9 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 959.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $103.MoffettNathanson initiated its Hold rating on September 22, 2022, with a $103 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Alexy Kimberly sold 2,500 shares for $78.67 per share. The transaction valued at 196,675 led to the insider holds 11,117 shares of the business.

Mansharamani Leena sold 820 shares of FIVN for $74,411 on Sep 06. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 14,752 shares after completing the transaction at $90.74 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Kozanian Panos, who serves as the EVP, Product Engineering of the company, sold 2,161 shares for $90.45 each. As a result, the insider received 195,467 and left with 48,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $167.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FIVN has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 2.86M over the past ten days. A total of 70.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.55M. Shares short for FIVN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 4.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $195.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $198.1M to a low estimate of $188.3M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.33M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $215.73M, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $762.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $782.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $609.59M, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $955.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $989M and the low estimate is $920.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.