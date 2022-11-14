This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

In the latest session, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) closed at $64.67 up 3.90% from its previous closing price of $62.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3219234 shares were traded. LSCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 71.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 24, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Luther Sherri R sold 10,870 shares for $53.64 per share. The transaction valued at 583,106 led to the insider holds 131,702 shares of the business.

Feanny Tracy Ann sold 1,055 shares of LSCC for $55,567 on Nov 07. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 1,557 shares after completing the transaction at $52.67 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Feanny Tracy Ann, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 1,173 shares for $52.23 each. As a result, the insider received 61,266 and left with 2,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LSCC has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 2.25M over the past ten days. A total of 137.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.64M. Shares short for LSCC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 5.82M, compared to 4.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $166.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $167.17M to a low estimate of $165.99M. As of the current estimate, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $128.25M, an estimated increase of 29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.51M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $649.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $645.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $647.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $515.33M, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $734.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $751.73M and the low estimate is $722.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.