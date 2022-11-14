Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) closed the day trading at $17.98 up 0.73% from the previous closing price of $17.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4102056 shares were traded. AU stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22.20 to $24.20.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AngloGold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AU has reached a high of $26.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AU traded about 3.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AU traded about 4.33M shares per day. A total of 419.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.57M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.94M, compared to 6.6M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

AU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.49, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.08. The current Payout Ratio is 4.60% for AU, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.43B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.59B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.