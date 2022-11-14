Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) closed the day trading at $110.53 up 5.48% from the previous closing price of $104.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11152808 shares were traded. AMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Deane Timothy M sold 29 shares for $91.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,652 led to the insider holds 87,532 shares of the business.

Little Teri A. sold 10,000 shares of AMAT for $895,000 on Jul 07. The SVP, CLO now owns 83,169 shares after completing the transaction at $89.50 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Little Teri A., who serves as the SVP, CLO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $86.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,294,500 and left with 93,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Applied’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAT has reached a high of $167.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMAT traded about 8.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMAT traded about 8.66M shares per day. A total of 864.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 857.19M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.76M with a Short Ratio of 14.76M, compared to 9.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

AMAT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.04, up from 0.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for AMAT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.77 and $7.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.43. EPS for the following year is $6.65, with 28 analysts recommending between $8.89 and $5.11.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $6.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.7B to a low estimate of $6.21B. As of the current estimate, Applied Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.12B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.06B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.09B and the low estimate is $21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.